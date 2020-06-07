Dolores J. "Dee" Caselli (nee Rosso), age 79, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1978, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home after a short battle with cancer. She was born on January 18, 1941 in Chicago.
Arrangements by?Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Arrangements by?Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.