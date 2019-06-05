Home

Dolores J. Jansyn

Dolores J. Jansyn Obituary
Dolores Joan Jansyn, nee Madura, 91, of Chicago, passed away June 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albin M. Jansyn. Loving mother of Andrea (Michael) Kendall, Ellen (Sally), Jeffrey (Mary), Gregory (Maureen), William, Paul (Linda) and the late Janice Jansyn. Proud grandmother of Gregory Jansyn, Bryan, Kailey and Maura Jansyn, Mark, Stephen and Carolyn Kendall, Matthew and Bradley Jansyn. Visitation Friday, June 7, 2019 at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago from 3 – 9 pm. Prayers Saturday 10:00 am at the funeral home to Our Lady of Victory Church, 5212 W. Agatite, Chicago for Mass at 11:00 am. Memorials appreciated to Relevant Radio, P.O. Box 10707, Green Bay, WI, 54307 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Entombment at St Adalbert Mausoleum. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 5, 2019
