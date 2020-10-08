1/
Dolores J. Kwilos
Dolores J. Kwilos joins her beloved husband, Raymond in heaven. Loving Mother of April Williams and Raymond J. (Lorrie) Kwilos Jr. Devoted Grandmother of Michael and Nicole. Dolores will be missed by her many friends. Visitation Friday, 4PM to 8 PM at Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave., Lemont. Celebration of Life Service at 7:30 Pm. Cremation will be private. Due to the restrictions for gatherings only 50 people will be allowed at a time proper social distancing and all guests are required to wear a mask. Please visit Dolores's personal website at

Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
OCT
9
Celebration of Life
07:30 PM
Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
October 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Foran Funeral Home
