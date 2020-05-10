Dolores J. McDonald
Dolores J. McDonald (nee Bosse); Loving daughter of the late Roy and Annette (nee Durante) Bosse; Loving mother of Debra, Allan (Greta), Dennis, Darren (Carol), the late Brian, and the late Sharon McDonald; Cherished grandmother of Caitlin (Craig Colbrook), Sean (Eileen), Kevin (Caroline Hensley), Timothy, Michael, Jenna, Ryan (Samantha), and Megan McDonald; Dear great-grandmother of six; Funeral Services are Private; In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations would be appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association or the Greater Chicago Food Depository; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, Chicago Ridge; For info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
