|
|
Dolores J. McFadden nee Brown age 94, late of Country Club Hills formerly of Calumet Park. Beloved wife of the late Francis J. "Mac" McFadden. Dear mother of Carol (Damian) Warshall, Terence McFadden, Wendy (Scott) Ippel, Jaime Gardiner, the late Paul McFadden, and Beth Ann McFadden. Cherished grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 11. Loving sister of the late James D. (late Martha) Brown. Dear sister-in-law of Angeline (the late James) Finlon. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Resting at the Tews Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Highway in Homewood, IL 60430 Wednesday from 3 to 8 pm. Funeral Thursday 9:15am prayers at Tews Funeral Home to St. Emeric Church 10am Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Additional information contact www.tews-ryanfh.com or call 708-798-5300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 3, 2020