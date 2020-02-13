|
|
(Johannesen), Age 88, of Frankfort formerly of Tinley Park, Frankfort Orland Park and Chicago, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Loving wife of the late Frank J. Renz, Jr.; beloved father of Gary (Antoinette) Renz and Sharon (William) Simpson; cherished grandfather of Bridget (Kevin) McCann, Michelle (Lucas) Cracen and William Cullen; cherished great-grandfather of Brooklyn, Gavin and Dylan McCann, Joseph and Grace Craven; dear sister of the late Marion (Johnny) Baker. She was a member of Peace Community Church in Frankfort and TOPS for 50 years. Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423, Friday February 14, 2020. 3-8PM. Funeral service Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment will take place on Monday, Febuary 17, 2020 9:30 AM meeting at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL at 9:15 AM. Donations can be made to Peace Community Church in Dolores name. For information www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2020