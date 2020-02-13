Home

Services
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
View Map
Interment
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:15 AM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Elwood, IL
View Map
Dolores J. Renz

Dolores J. Renz Obituary
(Johannesen), Age 88, of Frankfort formerly of Tinley Park, Frankfort Orland Park and Chicago, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Loving wife of the late Frank J. Renz, Jr.; beloved father of Gary (Antoinette) Renz and Sharon (William) Simpson; cherished grandfather of Bridget (Kevin) McCann, Michelle (Lucas) Cracen and William Cullen; cherished great-grandfather of Brooklyn, Gavin and Dylan McCann, Joseph and Grace Craven; dear sister of the late Marion (Johnny) Baker. She was a member of Peace Community Church in Frankfort and TOPS for 50 years. Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423, Friday February 14, 2020. 3-8PM. Funeral service Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment will take place on Monday, Febuary 17, 2020 9:30 AM meeting at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL at 9:15 AM. Donations can be made to Peace Community Church in Dolores name. For information www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2020
