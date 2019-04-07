Home

Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Dolores K. Baldassano of Glenview, beloved wife of the late Louis; dear mother of Anthony (Kate), Joseph and Ralph (Erin); loving grandmother of Isabella, Joseph, Sophia, Nicholas, Mia, Ava and William; fond sister of Ralph (Phyllis) Trentadue and Joan (Luke) Pavone. Visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove Sunday from 3 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. Cremation private. Sign online guestbook at www.simkinsfh.com 847-965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019
