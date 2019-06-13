|
Dolores K Moore ( née Jaster), age 87, beloved wife of the late Andrew; beloved sister of the late Marvin Jaster, Irene ( Smaglik), and Albert Jaster; loving mother of Patrick (Judi) Moore, Andrea (Mike) McGuin, Michael (Marion) Moore, Donald (Kathy) Moore, and Janis (George III) Waddell; proud grandmother of Andy, Sarah, Lonnie, Donovan, Becky, Lydia, Patrick, Mara, John, Mary Claire, Nora, Tom, Joe, Matt, Donny, Allison, Jack, George IV, Lauren, and Evan; and great-grandmother of fifteen; was actively involved at both St. Ita Parish, as a member of the choir, and at St. Gregory the Great Parish, as a long-time teacher. Visitation from 10am-11am, followed immediately by a memorial mass at St. Ita Catholic Church, 5500 N. Broadway, Chicago, Il. 60640. In lieu of flowers , please make donations to the . For information call Barr Funeral Home (773) 743-4034 or sign the guestbook at BarrFuneralHome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 13, 2019