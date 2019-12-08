Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home
1700 W. Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL
Dolores Kirsch Obituary
Kirsch, Dolores "Lorry", nee Hillman, 88 of Highland Park, beloved wife of the late Daniel; loving father of Bob (Mindy) Kirsch, Linda Schwartz, and Joe Kirsch; adored "MeMe" of Bryan (Mandy), Ricky (Laura), Jamie (David), Barry (Alli), David, Ashton (Alex), Adriana, Molly, Sam, Charlie, Zachary, Zoey, Mari, Livie, Laina; devoted daughter of the late Sam and Ethyle HIllman. Chapel Service Monday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
