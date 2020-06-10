Dolores Kus
Dolores "Dodee" Kus, longtime resident of Oak Brook. Beloved wife of the late Al; awesome mother of Christine Gillian, Mary Ellyn (Tim) Mercy, and Eugene (Kathy) Kus; devoted grandmother of Daniel (Jennifer) Gillian and Kevin (Mandy) Gillian, Katherine (Ravi) Mercy-Padmanaban, Laura Mercy, Michelle (Ryan) Hyde, and Allen, Brian (Heather), Amy, and Jeffrey Kus; adored great-grandmother of Lucy, Jack, Declan, Nora, Mason and Mackenzie; aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Dodee loved her family dearly, the American flag, and Chicago. She enjoyed dancing, singing, shopping, and entertaining, and she was a woman of faith, family, and tradition. Special thanks for all the wonderful care she received at Aspired Living of Westmont. Visitation and service private. Interment private at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, take a friend out to lunch in Dodee's honor. Funeral Info: 630-932-1500 or knollcrest.net. We encourage relatives and friends to share a memory on the Tribute Wall in lieu of personal attendance. All visitations and funerals are limited to members of the immediate family of the deceased in response to the growing COVID-19 Pandemic.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.
