|
|
Dolores L. Wisniewski, nee Baschetti, beloved wife of William R. Wisniewski; loving sister of Anthony (the late Sandra), the late Larry and Jules Baschetti; dearest aunt of Rick, Jerry and Marc (fiancé, Tracy) Baschetti; great aunt of Anthony. Visitation Saturday, January 11, 2020, 10 AM until time of Mass 11:00 AM at St. Bernadette Church, 9343 S. Francisco Ave., Evergreen Park, IL. Interment Private at St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the ALS Association (www.alsa.org) will be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home. Info. 708-636-1200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 9, 2020