Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
11333 South Central Ave
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1200
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bernadette Church
9343 S. Francisco Ave.
Evergreen Park, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Bernadette Church
9343 S. Francisco Ave.
Evergreen Park, IL
View Map
Dolores L. Wisniewski

Dolores L. Wisniewski Obituary
Dolores L. Wisniewski, nee Baschetti, beloved wife of William R. Wisniewski; loving sister of Anthony (the late Sandra), the late Larry and Jules Baschetti; dearest aunt of Rick, Jerry and Marc (fiancé, Tracy) Baschetti; great aunt of Anthony. Visitation Saturday, January 11, 2020, 10 AM until time of Mass 11:00 AM at St. Bernadette Church, 9343 S. Francisco Ave., Evergreen Park, IL. Interment Private at St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the ALS Association (www.alsa.org) will be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home. Info. 708-636-1200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 9, 2020
