Dolores Marie Ceriale (Dee), 90, died peacefully surrounded by her seven children on August 3, 2020. Born December 13, 1929 in Chicago, to the late Winfield and Marguerite(Smith) Skinner. She is survived by her seven children, Pamela (Mario), Susan (Barry), Donna (Steve), Don (Kathy), Mark, Meg (Alex) and Julie (Al). Devoted grandmother of 20, and great-grandmother of 26. Fond sister of Charles (Kay) Skinner, the late Winfield (Elaine) Skinner, sister-in-law of the late Barbara (Art) Shemanski, Kathryn (Bill) Pondelicek, Karen Rank, Jeannette Ceriale and Jackie Ceriale. Aunt to many nieces and nephews and a dear friend who will be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Ceriale. Due to the pandemic, a Private Memorial Mass for the immediate family only will be held on Monday, August 10th. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date for all who loved her. The family would encourage everyone to leave a message or story for the family at www.smithcorcoran.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
For more information please call 847-359-8020.