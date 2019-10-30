|
Dolores M. Kennedy, Age 85 nee Daly. Beloved wife of the late Austin Kennedy. Loving mother of Debra (John) Hogan, Scott (Mary), Laura, Michael (Kristen) and the late Steven Kennedy. Devoted grandmother of Brian, Brittany, Nicole, Austin and Kaitlyn. She was preceded in death by her three brothers, Clarence, Robert and Donald Daly. Visitation Thursday October 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge and then we will proceed to St. Francis Borgia Church for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 30, 2019