Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Borgia Church
Dolores M. Kennedy Obituary
Dolores M. Kennedy, Age 85 nee Daly. Beloved wife of the late Austin Kennedy. Loving mother of Debra (John) Hogan, Scott (Mary), Laura, Michael (Kristen) and the late Steven Kennedy. Devoted grandmother of Brian, Brittany, Nicole, Austin and Kaitlyn. She was preceded in death by her three brothers, Clarence, Robert and Donald Daly. Visitation Thursday October 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge and then we will proceed to St. Francis Borgia Church for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 30, 2019
