Dolores M. Kowalski 90 of Park Ridge. At Peace with Christ, Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Norman. Loving mother of Carol (Lance) Powell, Thomas (Patricia), Mark (Sandra) and Lori (Mike) Allred. Beloved daughter of the late Alexander and Helen Roskie. Dear grandmother of Chad (Katie), Kaitlyn (James), Michael (Sarah), Kevin, Erica (Seva), Thomas Jr. (Ally), Ryan, Molly, Elizabeth, Alexander, Garrett, Courtney and Julia. Great grandmother of Elise, Everett, Vera Kate, James Paul, Franklin, Nathan and Michael Jr. .Dear sister of the late Ronald (the late Lorraine) Roskie. Fond sister in law of the late Harry Kowalski. Visitation Friday from 3:00 to 8:00 P.M.at Cumberland Chapels (FRIEL FUNERAL DIRECTORS) 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Services Begin: Saturday 9:00 A.M. at the Funeral Home and will proceed to St. Juliana Church, Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M., Graveside services to follow at the Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. www.cumberlandchapels or 708/456-3410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 19, 2019