1/
Dolores M. Kuban
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(née Bebar) Age 88, late of Lockport, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Joliet and lived in Lockport most of her life. Devoted member of The Order of Martha, a dedicated Room Mother and founded the Library at St. Joseph School, Lockport. Dee was very talented and loved creating unique ceramics, she was especially proud of her Christmas village that contained over 800 pieces. She was an avid reader, but above all else, she cherished spending time with her family and her cherished grandchildren (24) and great-grandchildren (20).

Preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Frances (née Lakota) Bebar; her sons, Daniel and Mark Kuban; three brothers, Robert, Jake and Ray Bebar; three sisters, Kathryn Branshaw, Mary Pell and Pauline Bertolotti.

Survived by her devoted husband of 68 years, Richard Kuban; her loving children, David (Marian) Kuban, Duffy (Cindy) Kuban, Lori Tondini, MaryLou (Tony) Hatley, Tom (Lauretta) Kuban, Paul (Kim) Kuban, Alan (Geralyn) Kuban; two sisters, Lillian Wagner and Jeanne (David) Engle; one brother, Gerald (Carol) Bebar; daughters-in-law, Jan and Kathy Kuban.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dee's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

All services are private and cremation rites were respectfully addressed. A celebration of Dee's life will be held at a later date when social distancing is not required.

Arrangements under the care and direction of O'Neil Funeral Home, Lockport (815) 838-5010



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 13, 2020
The Peace Hospice Team wishes to express our sincere condolences to Dolores’ family and friends. We are honored that we could provide care and companionship to Dolores and her family on her final journey. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Peace Hospice
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved