1/1
Dolores M. Thommes
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores M. Thommes, 90 of Niles was born on January 15, 1930 and passed away on September 23, 2020. Dolores was the beloved wife of John "Jack" Thommes; loving mother to Gary (Patti) Thommes, Todd (Lisa) Thommes, and the late Kevin Thommes; fond grandmother to John (Katie) Thommes, Anthony (Kaitlynn) Thommes, Nick (Kayla) Thommes, and Bryan Thommes. Dolores worked for 30 years at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. She was a devoted wife and mother, loving grandmother, and "Ma" to many others. She will be missed dearly. The services for Dolores are private; in lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made in her name to the American Cancer Society or Save a Pet USA. For more information go to OehlerFuneralHome.com or call (847) 824-5155.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
8478245155
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved