Dolores M. Thommes, 90 of Niles was born on January 15, 1930 and passed away on September 23, 2020. Dolores was the beloved wife of John "Jack" Thommes; loving mother to Gary (Patti) Thommes, Todd (Lisa) Thommes, and the late Kevin Thommes; fond grandmother to John (Katie) Thommes, Anthony (Kaitlynn) Thommes, Nick (Kayla) Thommes, and Bryan Thommes. Dolores worked for 30 years at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. She was a devoted wife and mother, loving grandmother, and "Ma" to many others. She will be missed dearly. The services for Dolores are private; in lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made in her name to the American Cancer Society
or Save a Pet USA. For more information go to OehlerFuneralHome.com
or call (847) 824-5155.