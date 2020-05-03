Dolores M. Waver
1927 - 2020
Dolores M. Waver, nee Paszkiet, of Westchester, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Sr.; loving mother of Bill (Nola), Glenn, Bruce and the late Raymond Jr.; proud grandmother of Anthony, Mathew, Brian, Alyssa, Ariel and the late Jeff; great-grandmother of Noah and Natalia; dear sister of Rose and the late Richard, John and Rita. Services were private. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dolores Waver Memorial Fund Go Fund Me Page appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
