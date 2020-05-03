Dolores M. Waver, nee Paszkiet, of Westchester, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Sr.; loving mother of Bill (Nola), Glenn, Bruce and the late Raymond Jr.; proud grandmother of Anthony, Mathew, Brian, Alyssa, Ariel and the late Jeff; great-grandmother of Noah and Natalia; dear sister of Rose and the late Richard, John and Rita. Services were private. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dolores Waver Memorial Fund Go Fund Me Page appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store