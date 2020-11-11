1/
Dolores M. Winquist
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores M. Winquist, age 96 of Downers Grove, Illinois formerly of Lanisng, Illinois passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She is survived by her loving brother James (Violet) Kowal, brother-in-law Victor (Marilyn) Winquist and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Dolores was preceded in death by her beloved husband Clarence Winquist, parents Stanley and Martha (nee Grabarczyk) Kowalczyk, brothers Robert ( late Pauline) Kowal, and Richard (Mary Jane) Kowal.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Knock Catholic Church, 501 163rd Street, Calumet City, Illinois on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Father Luis Valerio officiating. Dolores will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois. Friends may visit with the family from 10:30 AM at the church until time of service.

Dolores worked as a private secretary for multiple companies throughout her career. She enjoyed reading a good novel, playing Pinochle with friends, and cooking. She was a member of Our Lady of Knock Church for many years. She was a loving and caring wife, daughter, sister and friend. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Homes has been entrusted with Dolores' care. www.schroederlauer.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Knock Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Knock Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL 60438
708-474-0024
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved