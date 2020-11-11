Dolores M. Winquist, age 96 of Downers Grove, Illinois formerly of Lanisng, Illinois passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She is survived by her loving brother James (Violet) Kowal, brother-in-law Victor (Marilyn) Winquist and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Dolores was preceded in death by her beloved husband Clarence Winquist, parents Stanley and Martha (nee Grabarczyk) Kowalczyk, brothers Robert ( late Pauline) Kowal, and Richard (Mary Jane) Kowal.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Knock Catholic Church, 501 163rd Street, Calumet City, Illinois on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Father Luis Valerio officiating. Dolores will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois. Friends may visit with the family from 10:30 AM at the church until time of service.
Dolores worked as a private secretary for multiple companies throughout her career. She enjoyed reading a good novel, playing Pinochle with friends, and cooking. She was a member of Our Lady of Knock Church for many years. She was a loving and caring wife, daughter, sister and friend. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Homes has been entrusted with Dolores' care. www.schroederlauer.com