McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
Dolores M. Wyhit-Linn

Dolores M. Wyhit-Linn Obituary
Dolores M. Linn-Wyhit, 88, of Libertyville, IL and St. Petersburg, FL, passed away February 11, 2020. Dolores worked for Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) and was involved in numerous civic organizations. She volunteered at St. Anthony's Hospital in St. Petersburg, FL.

Dolores is survived by her loving son Robert (Janet) Linn. Dolores is preceded in death by her husbands Richard Linn and Trevor Wyhit and her siblings Jerry Frystak, Francis Schey, and Frank Frystak.

Visitation for Dolores will be held Sunday February 16th from 1:00 - 3:00 pm at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Pl, Libertyville with funeral services held at 3:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to would be greatly appreciated. Funeral info (847) 362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
