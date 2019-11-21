|
|
Dolores Maley, nee Neruda, age 87, of LaGrange passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019.
Devoted and loving mother to Michael (Christine), Mary (Marvin Eckhardt), Tricia (Michael) Dow
and Kathleen. Beloved grandmother to Thomas, Hannah, Michael, William, Kathryn, Ryan, Sophia
and Jack. She is preceded in death by her son Thomas, her parents Joseph and Marie Neruda
and her sisters, Lois Popelka and Barbara Daugherty. A private burial was held at Bohemian National
Cemetery in Chicago, Illinois.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 21, 2019