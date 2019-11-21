Home

More Obituaries for Dolores Maley
Dolores Maley

Dolores Maley Obituary
Dolores Maley, nee Neruda, age 87, of LaGrange passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019.

Devoted and loving mother to Michael (Christine), Mary (Marvin Eckhardt), Tricia (Michael) Dow

and Kathleen. Beloved grandmother to Thomas, Hannah, Michael, William, Kathryn, Ryan, Sophia

and Jack. She is preceded in death by her son Thomas, her parents Joseph and Marie Neruda

and her sisters, Lois Popelka and Barbara Daugherty. A private burial was held at Bohemian National

Cemetery in Chicago, Illinois.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 21, 2019
