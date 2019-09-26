|
Dolores Marie Grandi nee Wallace-Wysocki of Park Ridge died at the age 89 on Sept. 20th. She was born Sept 9, 1930 in Chicago.
Devoted wife of 55 years to the late Robert Gayle Grandi. Loving Mom to the Late Robert Arthur of Australia. She is survived by her daughter Diane Ruth and son in law Fred Peter Godek. Beloved Grandma to her sweet and precious granddaughter Renee Gayle and the light of her life (and best birthday present ever) Grandson Joey Robert.
Dolores will be remembered for the loving way she cared about her family and friends. She enjoyed golf and fishing trips with family. She was well known for her special wild game dinner parties. She had a great sense of humor - at times very funny and at times very strange. She always enjoyed a good laugh.
Goodbye Everyone, Thanks for being in my life!
Interment Private. Donations to St. Judes Children Research Hospital would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 26, 2019