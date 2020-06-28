Dolores Hillock (nee Bartosz), 76, passed away on May 27th, at her home in La Quinta, CA. Dolores was a loving sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, friend, and a devoted Green Bay Packers fan. She was born in Perronville, Michigan, and gained interest in the paper industry after working for Mead Paper in Escanaba, Michigan. After moving to the Chicago area, she worked for several paper companies, before joining with her good friend, the late Dave Dumm, as his partner in Old Hickory Paper. Dolores later became sole owner of the company. Beloved by her family, Dolores is survived by her sister Antoinette Doherty, her sister-in-law Dolores Tomaszewski, her nieces and nephews Janet, Ronald (Linda), Nancy, Philip (Kristin), George (Janette), Brian (Liz), Mary (Said), Patrick (Stacey), John (Tricia), Kevin (Sue), Susan (Rich), and Timothy (Alison); 17 great-nieces and nephews, and many cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Mary Bartosz, two brothers, Richard Tomaszewski and Harry Bartosz (late Angela), brother-in-law John Doherty, nephew David Bartosz, niece Maxine Doherty, and great-niece Lauren Tomaszewski. Visitation is Tuesday, June 30th, at St. Zachary Catholic Church from 10am-11a.m. Due to Covid related concerns, the mass will be private. A second service will be held in Michigan on Friday, July 3rd, at 1p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Bark River, Michigan. Interment will be at St. Michael's Cemetery in Perronville, Michigan. Memorials to have masses said in Dolores' name may be made, or donations to World Missionary Press, a former customer Dolores held dear to her heart. (https://www.wmpress.org/donate/),
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.