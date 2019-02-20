Home

Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Dolores Marie Johnson Obituary
Age 90, a resident of Peotone, formerly of Orland Park, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 with her family by her side. Loving wife of the late Robert Johnson (2009), beloved mother of Victor (Debbie) Johnson, Alice (Jeff) Miller, Robert (Amy) Johnson, Kenneth Johnson, late Bruce Johnson and late Darlene Johnson; dearest grandmother of Kelsey (Cody) DePalma, Traci Johnson, Katrina (Chris) Schultz, Megan (Eric) Boldin, Steve Klien, Brian (Rebecca) Johnson, Wendy (Johnathon) Koziarski, Sandi (Gary) VanWitzenberg, Dana Johnson; cherished great grandmother of Isabella,Layla, Benjiman, Delilah, Maxwell, Samuel, Alice and Eli; dear sister of the late Conrad Johnson and Ruth Closs. A visitation will be held at Fedde- Helfrich- Cross Funeral Home, 112 W. Main St. Peotone IL, 60468 on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM with a funeral service in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 AM. Officiating Deacon Jim Kelly, Interment will follow to Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip IL,. For information www.feddehelfrichcrossfh.com or (708) 258-6737
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2019
