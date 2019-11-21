|
Dolores Marie Watt, Age 96, nee Carrion. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of Randolph (Carol) Watt, Georgette (Michael) Dybas and the late Bonita (late Thomas) Townsend. Beloved daughter of the late Ann and Henry Carrion. Cherished grandmother of Aron Townsend, Jason (Kathie) Townsend, Keri (John) Voyles, Elizabeth (Eric) Bankert, James (Lindsey) Watt, Katherine (Matthew) Lynn, Robert Watt, George (Sarah) Dybas and Samantha Dybas. Great grandmother of 16. Dear sister of the late Henry (late Beatrice) Carrion and the late Raymond (Virginia) Carrion. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday Nov. 22 from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 12noon at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. In memory of Dolores, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Funeral info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 21, 2019