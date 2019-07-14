|
Dolores N. Kralovec of Carefree and Scottsdale, AZ, formerly of Glen Ellyn and
Burr Ridge, IL passed away on June 11,2019 at the age of 93. Dolores was born Oct 31 (Halloween), 1925 in Chicago, IL and grew up in Oak Park, IL. She graduated from Mundelein College. In 1949 Dolores married Arthur J. Kralovec, Jr. of Chicago who proceeded her in death in 2009. They had 5 children: A.J. (Donna), Susan Lambuth, Patricia (deceased), Robert (Stephanie) (both deceased) and William. Dolores has 5 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild who was born the day before Dolores passed. Dolores will be remembered most for her love of life and creativity: She was a world traveler, loved to elaborately entertain, and had studied art and interior design. A Memorial will be held at Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary on September 20th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Donations can be made to Sherman House-Hospice of the Valley, Scottsdale, AZ.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019