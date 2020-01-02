Home

Visitation for Dolores R. Nieciecki (nee Orczyk), 87, a resident of Schaumburg, formerly of Chicago, will be Friday, January 3 from 2:00-8:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, January 4 at 10:00am at St. Monica Church, 5136 N. Nottingham Avenue, Chicago. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. Born February 6, 1932 in Chicago to the late Anthony and the late Maryanna (nee Mazurek) she passed away peacefully December 28, 2019 in Bloomingdale. Dolores was the adoring wife of 48 years to the late Ted; loving mother of Cindy (Jim) Arient and Barbara (Ted) Tarchala; proud grandmother of Michael, Matthew and Kristen Arient, Stephanie, Justine, Kevin and Danielle Tarchala; beloved sister of the late Marie (Matt) Jerantowski, the late John (Marie), the late Jeanette (Ed) Kurcz, and the late Evelyn (John) Wayer; fond aunt and friend to many. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 2, 2020
