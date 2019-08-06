|
Dolores O'Brien nee Kelly, age 94, passed away August 2, 2019 She was born September 30, 1924. Wife of the late Dennis; mother of Dennis (Anita), the late Mary Kay and the late Tim. Grandmother of Shannon (Jason), Erin, Brendan, Kerry, Colleen (Mark) and great grandmother of Ian, Mira and Aidan. At Dolores' request, there will be no service. Dolores was an avid supporter of the charity Smile Train. Donations may be made at my.smiletrain.org. Dolores' ashes will be interred at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery with her husband Dennis and children Mary Kay and Tim. Arrangements by Kosary Funeral Home (708) 499-3223 or
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 6, 2019