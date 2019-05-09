Home

DOLORES HAUBENREISER
DOLORES P. "DEBBIE" HAUBENREISER

DOLORES P. "DEBBIE" HAUBENREISER Obituary
Dolores "Debbie" P. Haubenreiser, age 84, of Westmont, IL. Beloved wife of the late Rodney Haubenreiser (2011); loving mother of Catherine (Paul) Kukec and Timothy (Kelly) Haubenreiser; cherished grandmother of Sarah Kukec, Joshua Kukec, Connor Haubenreiser, and Cole Haubenreiser; devoted daughter of the late George Ketter and the late Bernice Ketter Rich; stepdaughter of the late Joseph Rich; dear sister of Georgianna (Robert) Beebe, the late Ronald (late Diane) Rich, and the late Joseph (Tasha) Rich. Debbie was a volunteer with the American Red Cross and the Westmont E.S.D.A. She collected salt dips and commemorative Rockwell plates. Visitation will be Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Toon Funeral Home, 4920 Main Street, Downers Grove, IL 60515. Services will be Saturday, May 11, 2019, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery, Darien, IL. Memorials to the , Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or St. Thomas Hospice. For additional information www.toonfuneralhome.com OR 630-968-0408
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 9, 2019
