Dolores Rose Adamczyk Pratscher, Loving mother of Jimmy (Jacque) Pratscher, Danny (Chris) Pratscher, Billy (Cathy) Pratscher and Christine (Bob) Laferriere; Cherished grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 20 (and one more on the way). Mass of Christian Burial 9:45 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Church, 0S233 Church Street, Winfield, Illinois. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For funeral info: Modell Funeral Home (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019