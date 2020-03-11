|
Dolores R. Dolan formally of Morton Grove was called home to God on March 8, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Loving mother of John (Susan) and Joy (Harry). Loving Grandmother of the late Mark, Kelly, Greg, Dan, Jim and Steve. Special Great Grandmother of Tori, Emma and Abby. Keeping with Dee's giving spirit her remains have been donated to Science. At her request no service will be held at this time. Please celebrate Dee's life with prayer.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020