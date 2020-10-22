1/1
Dolores R. Farenga
Dolores R. Farenga (nee Rogalinski), passed Oct. 15 of Covid. Beloved wife of the late Andrew Farenga. Loving mother of Cynthia (Michael Crowley) Farenga, Dr. Andrea Farenga and Renee (Mark) Ryan. Adored and adoring Ma, Gaga and Papa of Lucy, Julia, Remy, Ruby, Violet, Paul, Amy and Lydia, great- grandma of Jaxon, Reece Andrew, Carmella, Nico and Angelo who were all the center of her universe. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. She survived her beloved siblings Richard, Gloria and Bobby and is survived by Monica Spriggs. Dolores was a glamor girl who worked in the airline industry before marrying, then devoted herself to caring for her family and elderly family and friends. A proud Pole, she reveled in having a Polish Pope. Visitation on Sat., Oct 24 at 9:45-10:30 a.m. at St. Norbert Catholic Church, 1809 Walters, Northbrook, followed by Funeral Mass at 10 :30 a.m. Entombment All Saints in Des Plaines. Livestream at facebook.com/stnorbertparish. Donations may be made to Rheumatoid Arthritis at HelpFightRA.org. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
09:45 - 10:30 AM
St. Norbert Catholic Church
OCT
24
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Norbert Catholic Church
October 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
