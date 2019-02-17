|
(nee Urbaniak). Longtime resident of Tinley Park, IL and Phoenix, AZ. Preceded in death by her husband Bruno, her son Daniel and her brothers Walter and Leonard Urbaniak. Loving mom of David (Cherie), Doreen McClain, Diane (Peter) Vendal, Danette (Donald) Drake, and Douglas Rakowski. Adored mother-in-law of Deborah Rakowski. Cherished grandma of Devin, Corrin, Danielle, David, Brian, Staci, Dean, Mark, Joseph, Amanda, Stephanie, Brandon, Margaret, Sam, Grace, and Ellen. Proud great-grandma of 18. Memorial visitation Friday, February 22, 3-9 p.m. at Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Family and friends to gather Saturday, February 23, at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 9300 W. 167th Street, Orland Hills, IL for Memorial Mass of the Resurrection, 10:00 a.m. Interment private. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019