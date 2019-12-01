Home

Dolores Rebecca Mann


1915 - 2019
Dolores Rebecca Mann Obituary
Dolores Rebecca Mann, nee Stone, of Northbrook, was born April 19, 1915 in Brandon, Iowa to Arthur Horace and Maree (nee Petersen) Stone. She passed away November 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late GW "Wally" Mann; loving mother of Michael Arthur (Allison) Mann, Barbara Maree (Jeffrey) Kaden, Henry Albert (Rita) Mann, and Clifford Anthony Mann (Pearl Patarozzi); cherished grandmother of 15; proud great grandmother of 18 and great great grandmother of 3; dear sister of the late Leola Duncan. Mrs. Mann taught grade school at Rugen School and Hoffman School in Glenview for many years. Dolores and her husband were founding parishioners of St. Catherine Laboure Parish in Glenview. Services will be held at a later date in Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant Village Benevolent Fund, 2625 Techny Road, Northbrook, IL 60062.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5, 2019
