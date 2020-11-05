Dolores Rose Blecha, 98, was born into Eternal Life on November 2, 2020. She was the beloved only child of Bessie and Edward Hruska. She married the love of her life, the late John, in Big Springs, Texas where John was stationed as a pilot in the United States Army Air Corps. during WWII. Shortly after the war, they settled in Hinsdale, IL where they raised their six children; Dr. Richard (Patricia) Blecha, Michael (Margaret) Blecha, Dr. Nowell (Kathryn) Blecha, Joan (Peter) Pitassi, Maribeth (Daniel) Watkins and Jacqueline (James) Hayes. Dolores was the loving grandmother of Matthew, Mark, Meredith, Joseph, Tricia, Beth, Johanna, John, Stephen, Madeline, Peter, Lauren, Callie, John and Harrison. She was the proud Great-Grandma, "GG," of Isabel, J.J., Olivia, Juliette, Jack, Nora, Ellery, Declan, Elijah, Nolan, Theresa, Henry, Nora, Julianna and Connor. Her most treasured moments were spent with her children, their spouses whom she loved like her own, and all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dolores was a woman of great faith who believed in the power of prayer. She had many interests and a curious and observant mind. She loved cooking, baking, entertaining, antiquing, reading and had a lifelong passion for needlepoint and art. Dolores was a great mom and grandmother who loved her family unconditionally and will be dearly missed. Her family wishes to thank Zita, Valerie and Betsy for their loving support.
Due to the current health environment and regulations on gathering, a private family visitation and private Funeral Mass at St. Isaac Jogues will take place on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The Mass can be live-streamed at www.sij.net
A Mass of Remembrance will be celebrated at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dolores' memory may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, www.lls.org/donate,
or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation
.
