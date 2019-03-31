SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Dolores "Doris" Koziol, 88, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019, at the Eckstein Center Hospice of the Valley, with her family by her side. Doris was born on December 4, 1930, in Chicago, IL to Polish immigrant parents Joseph and Bernice Swietek. Along with her mother and four sisters, she lived above her father's tavern, "Joe Swietek's Tavern", on Wolcott Avenue in Chicago, IL. In 1950, Doris married the love of her life, Casey Koziol, a lifelong employee of Motorola. Together they moved from Chicago to Riverside, CA and in 1960 to Scottsdale, AZ and back to Chicago in 1973 while raising seven children and building a successful career. Together they retired from Motorola back to Scottsdale, AZ in 1991. Doris was the consummate wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She turned every family gathering and holiday into a special event. Her creativity and entertaining skills were unmatched - always finding a unique and special touch to make the ordinary extraordinary. Doris worked tirelessly, not only for her family but also for her community as a member of the Auxiliary Boys and Girls Club of Scottsdale. Doris put everyone's needs above her own. Even when she was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm in 2006, in her typical style, she hosted seven of her grandkids (ages 1-9) to a New Year's Eve sleepover! In the continuation of their true love story, Casey was a tireless and compassionate caregiver for Doris after her brain surgery until his death in 2012. Her family and friends will always remember her sincere smile, witty sense of humor, and funny songs. Doris is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Bernice Swietek, her sisters Josephine Ferfecki and Valerie Braun, and her husband of 62 years, Casey Koziol. She is survived by two sisters, Janet Poczatek of Chicago, IL, and Charlotte Dunaj of Riverside, CA, as well as seven children: Craig (Nancy) Koziol, Scottsdale, AZ; daughter-in-law Kristi Koziol, Phoenix, AZ; Kathy (Tony) Gilski, of Inverness, IL; Mark (Lisa) Koziol, Phoenix, AZ; Chris (Jaime) Koziol, Paradise Valley, AZ; Ken (Gina) Koziol of Scottsdale, AZ; Kevin (Tina) Koziol, Scottsdale, AZ; and Krista (Mike) Coletto, Scottsdale, AZ. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren with two more on the way. Doris's family would like to share their sincerest appreciation for the love and care she received from Sunrise Senior Living of Scottsdale. Her caregivers made an enormous impact over the past six years of her life, and her family is forever grateful.Visitation will be held at Messinger Mortuary at 7601 E. Indian School Rd. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 4pm-8pm with a Rosary at 6:30pm. A celebratory Mass will be held at 10am Wednesday, April 3rd at St. Patrick's Catholic Church (Chapel), 10815 N. 84th Street, Scottsdale. Graveside services will be held at Paradise Memorial Gardens at Shea & 92nd Street followed by a celebration of life at a private residence.The family has requested that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to Hospice of the Valley at hov.org. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary