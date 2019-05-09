|
Dolores T. Hart (nee Ryan) age 94 of Oak Lawn. Beloved wife for 69 years of the late John(Jack) Sr. Loving mother of Pat(Glen Geremia, MD)OD, John(Jack) Jr. DDS(Nancy), Ellen(the late Barry) Costello, Jim(Michele), Debbie(John) Regan. Cherished and so proud grandmother of 18 and great grandmother of 22.Visitation Saturday May 11 at 9:00am at St. Catherine of Alexandria, 10621 S Kedvale, Oak Lawn. Mass at 10:30. Interment private
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 9 to May 10, 2019