Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores T. Hart

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dolores T. Hart Obituary
Dolores T. Hart (nee Ryan) age 94 of Oak Lawn. Beloved wife for 69 years of the late John(Jack) Sr. Loving mother of Pat(Glen Geremia, MD)OD, John(Jack) Jr. DDS(Nancy), Ellen(the late Barry) Costello, Jim(Michele), Debbie(John) Regan. Cherished and so proud grandmother of 18 and great grandmother of 22.Visitation Saturday May 11 at 9:00am at St. Catherine of Alexandria, 10621 S Kedvale, Oak Lawn. Mass at 10:30. Interment private
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 9 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.