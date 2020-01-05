Home

G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
Dolores Sajdak
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Dolores T. Sajdak


1939 - 2020
Dolores T. Sajdak Obituary
Dolores T. Sajdak (nee Wasilewicz) age 80 passed away on January 1, 2020. Loving wife of the late Henry Sajdak. Dearest mother of Teresa Sajdak, Charles (Nancy) Sajdak and the late John (Peggy) Sajdak. Proud grandmother of Adam, Nathan, Grace, Joseph, Sophia and Savannah. Dear sister of the late Jean (Wayne) Stratton. Dolores's family wishes to thank her caregiver Margie for the fine care she provided her. Visitation on Monday, January 6, 2020 beginning at 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at G. L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Avenue, Des Plaines, Illinois 60016. Funeral service Tuesday, January 7, 2020, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by interment in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, Illinois. For information please call (847) 699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
