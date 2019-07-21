|
|
Loving mother of Sharon Skawinski and Val Skawinski; proud grandmother of Nathan Skawinski and Michael Skawinski; loving aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Preceded in death by her husband, the late Stanley Skawinski, and her siblings, the late Norbert Wos, Frank Wos, Alice (the late Ben) Frydrych, and Ronald (Kathy) Wos. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 22nd, at St. Bruno Catholic Church, 4751 South Harding Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60632, from 10:00am until time of funeral mass at 11:00am. Interment Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. For more information, please call (773) 586-7900 or visit www.ridgefh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019