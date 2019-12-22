|
Dolores (Lorry) Tabin Borowitz passed away peacefully at her home in Wilmington, Delaware on December 18, 2019. Born in Chicago, she was predeceased by her parents Albert and Julia Tabin, and her husband James Borowitz. Lorry's life was enriched by entertaining - particularly hosting the evenings of Jimmy's piano trios; traveling to destinations including Alaska, many US national parks, Canadian Rockies, China/Thailand/Viet Nam, Cuba, the UK, France, most of Europe including a recent return to hike in the mountains around Zermatt, Switzerland; and sports: canoeing in Florida and Wisconsin, hiking and cross-country skiing in Aspen, and playing tennis at the Birchwood Club, Highland Park, IL and the Bonita Bay Club, Bonita Springs, FL where she spent the last 24 winters.
Elinore Rice (Ricey) Fuchs, drama teacher at Roycemore School, inspired Lorry's lifelong passion for creative dramatics. Lorry reflected recently, "The most important thing to teach a child is to observe others using all your senses to be able to imagine what life is like for them." At Camp Songadeewin of Keewaydin Lorry spent many happy childhood summers, and learned to distinguish all types of evergreens! In July, she returned to the former site camp site after 74 years and recaptured the camp spirit she felt as a child.
Lorry studied at Stanford University and graduated from Northwestern University. She was a successful real estate agent on the North Shore for more than 35 years often providing deal making design suggestions (long before the popularity of HGTV) to her clients.
Civic leadership guided much of Lorry's life: sustaining the cultural significance of music and supporting a piano performance fellowship at the Ravinia Festival; cultivating innovative, contemporary, and intimate theatrical experiences at Writers Theatre; and, as a founding member, perpetuating the mission of Congregation Solel to explore Judaism through prayer, education, and social action.
Throughout her illness, Lorry maintained her characteristic humor, elegance, and concern for others. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters and their families Katherine Borowitz and John Turturro their sons Amedeo and Diego of Brooklyn, NY, and Barbara and Jeff Garland and their daughter Sarah of Wilmington, DE; her sister Geraldine Steinberg, niece Joan Steinberg, and nephews Rob and Tom Steinberg and Peter Borowitz. Lorry cherished friendships from all stages of her life in Chicago, Florida, and those made since her move to Delaware. All will miss her energy and "sparkle."
Memorial gifts in Lorry's name may be made to Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park, IL 60035; Writers Theatre, 321 Park Avenue, Glencoe, IL 60022.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019