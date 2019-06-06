Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Dolores "Dee" Timmer

Dolores "Dee" Timmer Obituary
Dolores "Dee" Timmer, of North Shore Place in Northbrook, passed away June 3, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond H. Timmer; loving mother of Scott Lewis (Shelley Ann) Brown and the late Lewis David Brown; cherished grandmother of Scott and Michael; proud great grandmother Kendal, Gabrielle and Camille; dear sister of the late Eugene Plaski. Dee was part of the North Shore Place Community for several years. Dee was very close to Christine DeConcilis formerly with North Shore Place and also Wendi Bergquist of Guardian Hospice. Wendi and the staff were very loving and attentive to Dee and she loved her time at North Shore Place. Dolores was grateful to the very end for the loving care she received from Wendi, Justine, and all of the North Shore Place staff. Dolores' hobby was her husband Raymond (who has passed) and her sons Scott and Lewis. She will be laid to rest next to Lewis Brown, her younger son, who is at All Saints Cemetery. Graveside service will be held Saturday, June 8 at 11 am at All Saints Cemetery, 700 N. River Road, Des Plaines. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 6, 2019
