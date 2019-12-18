|
Dolores Trefelner nee Meyers, age 90; beloved wife of the late William A.; loving mother of Bill Trefelner and Heidi (John) Berardi; dear grandma of John Anthony, Joseph and Paul Berardi; fond sister of Ann (Bill) Welsh, Bill (Kitty) Meyers, Elsie (the late Charles) Speck, Joe (Ann) Meyers and the late Larry Meyers, John Meyers, Mary (Roy) Salmon, and Pat (Anton) Vishio; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday 9:45 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien to Our Lady of Peace Church. Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3 – 9 P.M. For funeral info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019