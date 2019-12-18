Home

POWERED BY

Services
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:45 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Trefelner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Trefelner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Trefelner Obituary
Dolores Trefelner nee Meyers, age 90; beloved wife of the late William A.; loving mother of Bill Trefelner and Heidi (John) Berardi; dear grandma of John Anthony, Joseph and Paul Berardi; fond sister of Ann (Bill) Welsh, Bill (Kitty) Meyers, Elsie (the late Charles) Speck, Joe (Ann) Meyers and the late Larry Meyers, John Meyers, Mary (Roy) Salmon, and Pat (Anton) Vishio; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday 9:45 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien to Our Lady of Peace Church. Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3 – 9 P.M. For funeral info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Modell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -