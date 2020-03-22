|
|
Dolores V. Bobruk nee Valiani, resident of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA and former resident of Palatine Illinois passed away March 7, 2020 with her loving family at her side. She was born February 14, 1929 in Chicago.
She is predeceased by her parents Aldo and Maria Valiani, husband Larry Bobruk, son Mark Bobruk, sister Violet Chisholm (Adrian) daughter in law Cynthia Bobruk (Jonathan).
She is survived by her children Leslie McIntyre (Lee) and Jonathan Bobruk. Four grandchildren Melissa Bowser (Justin) Stephanie Lanier (Scott), Jack Bobruk and Luke Bobruk. Five great grandchildren, Chase Lanier, Kaylee Lanier, Macee Lanier, Jackson Bowser and Dylan Bowser. Brother Aldo Valiani (Dorine) and many relatives and friends.
We love you and will miss you our wonderful Momma, Noni, Auntie and friend. Until we meet again.
Dolores will be laid to rest at Queen of Heaven Cemetery Hillside Illinois at date to be determined. Please see www.OConnormortuary.com for information regarding future services.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020