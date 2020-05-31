Dolores V. (née McIntyre) Greabe. Beloved and cherished wife for 58 years of Raymond R. Greabe. Devoted and dearly loved mother of John (Martha), Mary Clare (Joe) Bonaccorsi, Elizabeth (Brent) Antony, and Katie (Eric) Mick . Adoring and proud Dee Dee to Nate, Luke and Sophia Greabe; Sarah and Andrea Bonaccorsi; William and John Antony; and Clell and Celia Mick. Loving daughter of the late Thomas and Bridget "Della" McIntyre of County Mayo, Ireland. Dear sister of the late Mary (late Herb) Haller; the late Thomas (the late Patricia); the late Jack; the late Peg (the late Don) Redmond; the late Jim (Mary); the late William (Doris); and Robert (the late Lillian). Kind daughter-in-law of the late John and Catherine Greabe. Fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Dolores was loved by all who had the joy of knowing her and being welcomed by her beautiful smile. She cherished nothing more than spending time with her family and friends, taking her grandchildren out in Chicago and on Martha's Vineyard, and always making sure that everyone was well fed. She was a woman ahead of her time and a role model for her children and grandchildren. Before raising her family, she worked at the Chicago Tribune where she made lifelong friends, enjoyed a colorful and bustling office environment, and penned an article in which she humorously recounted her father's attempts to teach her how to drive a car. As her children grew, she returned to work downtown at an international law firm where she was highly respected by her colleagues for her ability to manage people with sensitivity and a keen sense of fairness. She was an avid reader and world traveler, traveling: in the 1950s to Cuba, New York City, Quebec City, Miami Beach and a solo trip to Mexico City; on family vacations, the most special of which was when Ray and Dolores took their children to Ireland in the 1970s to meet her dear, late Uncle James, who lived in the same house where her mother was born and raised; and on trips with Ray and friends to Europe, Hawaii, Asia and Morocco. She was a woman of faith and served her parish community, children's schools, and various initiatives assisting those in need. Due to the pandemic, a Mass celebrating Dolores' life will be held in the near future at St. Mary of the Woods Parish Church, Chicago, IL, with the date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, her family would appreciate contributions to either Chicago Jesuit Academy, The Geis Campus of Chicago Jesuit Academy, 5058 West Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60644-4324, or St. Ignatius College Prep, 1076 West Roosevelt Road, Chicago, IL 60608 (c/o Greabe/Bonaccorsi Family Scholarship). Funeral Information to Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.