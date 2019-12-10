|
nee McIntyre; Devoted wife of the late Paul; Loving mother of the late Susan (Larry) Haras, Paul Ret. CPD (Karen), Donna (Dennis, USCG Ret.) Mark, Daniel (Bernadette), and Martin (Colleen); Proud Grandma of Paul, Michelle (Matt) Anderson, Ron (Pam), Josh, Andrew, Sara, Caitlyn, Patrick, and Danny; Great-grandma of Grace, Ryan, and Ron; Dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend to many; Visitation Wednesday, 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday, 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Denis Church, 8301 S. Saint Louis Ave., Chicago IL; Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 10, 2019