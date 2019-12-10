Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Denis Church
8301 S. Saint Louis Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Pater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores V. Pater

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores V. Pater Obituary
nee McIntyre; Devoted wife of the late Paul; Loving mother of the late Susan (Larry) Haras, Paul Ret. CPD (Karen), Donna (Dennis, USCG Ret.) Mark, Daniel (Bernadette), and Martin (Colleen); Proud Grandma of Paul, Michelle (Matt) Anderson, Ron (Pam), Josh, Andrew, Sara, Caitlyn, Patrick, and Danny; Great-grandma of Grace, Ryan, and Ron; Dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend to many; Visitation Wednesday, 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday, 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Denis Church, 8301 S. Saint Louis Ave., Chicago IL; Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -