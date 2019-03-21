|
|
Dolores "Dee" Weiner, nee Smith, 91. Beloved wife of Seymoure Weiner. Devoted mother of Sandi (Mike) Muhich, Robbin Smith and the late Donna (Dave) Oorlog; loving step-mother of Naomi (Robert) Hofkin, Lynn Weiner the late Rahael (Zaharia) Libi. Adoring grandmother of Gwen, Spencer, Michael, Josh, Einat, Naama, and Sara and loving great-grandma of Mika, Henry, Emi, Stellan, Lisa, Akiva, Ben and Guy. Dear sister of the late Bea (the late Julian) Grombacher and the late Mort (the late Lois Kerman) Smith. Service Friday, 12 noon, at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (one block North of Dempster) Skokie. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to your would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 21, 2019