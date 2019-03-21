Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Weiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores "Dee" Weiner

Obituary Condolences

Dolores "Dee" Weiner Obituary
Dolores "Dee" Weiner, nee Smith, 91. Beloved wife of Seymoure Weiner. Devoted mother of Sandi (Mike) Muhich, Robbin Smith and the late Donna (Dave) Oorlog; loving step-mother of Naomi (Robert) Hofkin, Lynn Weiner the late Rahael (Zaharia) Libi. Adoring grandmother of Gwen, Spencer, Michael, Josh, Einat, Naama, and Sara and loving great-grandma of Mika, Henry, Emi, Stellan, Lisa, Akiva, Ben and Guy. Dear sister of the late Bea (the late Julian) Grombacher and the late Mort (the late Lois Kerman) Smith. Service Friday, 12 noon, at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (one block North of Dempster) Skokie. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to your would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now