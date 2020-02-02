Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Julie Billiart Church
7059 W. 159th St.
Tinley Park, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:15 AM
St. Julie Billiart Church,
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Zagotta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Zagotta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Zagotta Obituary
Dolores Zagotta, nee Grill, age 90, beloved wife for 68 years to Joseph Zagotta. Loving mother of Maureen (Larry) Portigo, Sharon (Jim) Maher, Patricia (Edward) Langevin, Michael (Erin) Zagotta, and John (companion Angela Lew) Zagotta. Cherished grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 2. Visitation Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Julie Billiart Church, 7399 W. 159th St., Tinley Park, IL from 9:30-11 a.m. with a Funeral Mass at 11:15 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Visit colonialchapel.com for full obituary details. 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Download Now