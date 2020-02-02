|
Dolores Zagotta, nee Grill, age 90, beloved wife for 68 years to Joseph Zagotta. Loving mother of Maureen (Larry) Portigo, Sharon (Jim) Maher, Patricia (Edward) Langevin, Michael (Erin) Zagotta, and John (companion Angela Lew) Zagotta. Cherished grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 2. Visitation Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Julie Billiart Church, 7399 W. 159th St., Tinley Park, IL from 9:30-11 a.m. with a Funeral Mass at 11:15 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Visit colonialchapel.com for full obituary details. 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020