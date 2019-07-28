|
|
Domenic Rivi, age 80, of Wilmette, formerly of Osprey, FL. Beloved wife to Mary Rivi nee Diethelm. Loving father to Thomas (Jane) and the late Kenneth Rivi. Proud grandpa "Dom" to Billy, Sam and Allie Rivi. Dear Brother to Alex (Pam) Rivi, the late John (Jean) Rivi, and the late Audrey (John) Kallas. Uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service Saturday, August 3, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Winnetka Covenant Church, 1200 Hibbard Road, Wilmette, IL 60091.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to A Just Harvest, PO Box 608033, Chicago, IL 60026.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019