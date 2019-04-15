|
Domenic Savignani, age 83, passed away peacefully Friday April 12th, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Carmine Savignani nee Paoletti; loving father of Barbara (David) Novak, Marco Savignani, Daniel (Beth) Savignani, and Liz (Hoover Oliver) Savignani-Oliver; proud grandfather of Aimee, Monica, Francesca, Vanessa, Gianni and Isabella; and great grandfather of Caleigh and Brinley. Visitation Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:30 a.m. at Saint Joseph Church, 1747 Lake Avenue & Ridge Road, Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
