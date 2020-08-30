1/
Domenica Ann Vaia
Domenica "Sunday" Ann Vaia, née Scavo, of Schaumburg and formerly of Des Plaines; wife of Clement "Corky"; mother of Diana (Keith) Gundersen, Frank and Dean; grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of 9; sister of Anna Marie and the late John, Catherine, Rose, May and Yolanda; daughter of the late Joseph and Julia Scavo, née Rivecco. Burial will be private at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of any flowers, donate to your favorite charity in Sunday's honor. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 1640 S. Greenmeadows Blvd. Streamwood. 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
