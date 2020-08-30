Domenica "Sunday" Ann Vaia, née Scavo, of Schaumburg and formerly of Des Plaines; wife of Clement "Corky"; mother of Diana (Keith) Gundersen, Frank and Dean; grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of 9; sister of Anna Marie and the late John, Catherine, Rose, May and Yolanda; daughter of the late Joseph and Julia Scavo, née Rivecco. Burial will be private at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of any flowers, donate to your favorite charity
in Sunday's honor. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 1640 S. Greenmeadows Blvd. Streamwood. 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com