Domenica Leone
Domenica "Mimma" Leone nee Scimeca, age 86. Devoted wife of the late Vito Leone; loving mother of Apollonia (Michael) Koski & Damiana "Diane" (Kenneth) Knack; beloved daughter of the late Salvatore & Damiana (nee Porretta) Scimeca; dear sister of Josephine (the late Giorgio) Criscione, the late Antonino (the late Caterina), the late Giuseppe (Giuseppa) and the late Paolo Scimeca. Funeral Monday, December 7, 2020. Family and friends are asked to meet at St. Francis Borgia Church, 8033 W. Addison, Chicago, Il 60634, for Mass at 12:00 noon. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery Christ the King Mausoleum. Member of Societa Beato Giovanni Liccio Di Caccamo & devoted to La Madonna Delle Grazie Di Ventimiglia Di Sicilia. For info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
